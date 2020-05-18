North Korea's Kim Jong Un working hard 'without holidays and birthdays', says state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is working 365 days a year without taking any day-off holidays, or birthdays, the state media said in a special article dedicated to working of the leader said.

“From the outset, the revolutionary calendar of our leader… does not have any day-offs, holidays, or birthdays,” the article published by Rodong Sinmun said.

The official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea dedicated the entire front page to a special article celebrating the past eight years of Kim’s leadership.

“Our party, in drafting and implementing of all policies, have prioritized the people’s benefit… and have cast the iron mace mercilessly to, whomever that is, those who infringe on the people’s benefit with abusing power, bureaucratism, and corruption,” it said.

The paper also lauded Kim Jong Un’s love for the people and hailed his leadership despite the “unprecedented hardships” and “severe conditions” that the country has been going through for the past eight years — such as the “pressure” by foreign powers.

The “hostile powers put an unheard-of high-intensity pressure” to the DPRK, the daily said.

“The imperialists saw the shifting of our revolutionary generation as… a golden opportunity to realize the half-a-century old anti-DPRK strategy to crush us to death and mobilized all methods,” it said.

Under Kim’s rule the country’s military power has been strengthened to the point the country is considered “global military power,” it said.

The piece comes after a long absence of Kim from the public eye. North Korea's supreme leader was said to be critically ill and recovered after China sent a medical team to advise him on his health.

After three weeks of absence, Kim appeared on May 1 at a ribbon-cutting event to open a new fertilizer factory. However, the speculation over his health, a closely guarded secret in North Korea, and the leader using a body double has not stopped.