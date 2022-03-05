North Korea launches its 9th missile test in 2022 - Look at all other missile tests that were conducted starting January

North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula on Saturday, militaries in the region said, an apparent test just days before the South's presidential election.

This is the ninth launch this year. The last was on February 27 when North Korea said it tested systems for a reconnaissance satellite. The South Korean military said Saturday's launch came from a location near Sunan, where Pyongyang's international airport is located. The airport has been the site of previous tests, including the February 27 launch.

It was in January 2022 that North Korea started a sustained missile testing schedule that is unparalleled since its missile programme began in the 1960s. In January, test flights were conducted on seven dates with ten missiles launched.

Here are the details

January 5, 2022 - Unnamed MaRV (1) January 11, 2022 - Unnamed MaRV (1) January 14, 2022 - Short-range ballistic missile KN-23 (2) January 17, 2022 - Short-range ballistic missile KN-24 (1) January 25, 2022 - Land Attack cruise missile (2) Unnamed cruise missile January 27, 2022 - Short-range ballistic missile KN-23 (2) January 30, 2022 - Intermediate-range ballistic missile Hwasong-12 [KN-17] (1)

Notably, with denuclearisation talks stalled, North Korea conducted a record number of missile launches in January. It appears to be preparing to launch a spy satellite in the near future and has suggested it could resume testing of nuclear weapons or its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time since 2017.