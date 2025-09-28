At least three dead, several injured in North Carolina shooting, suspect flees the scene, videos show panic in crowd, watch

At least three died and eight injured, after a gunman opened fire at into a waterfront restaurant in North Carolina restaurant from a passing boat on Saturday night, as per reports.

At least three died and eight injured, after a gunman opened fire at into a waterfront restaurant in North Carolina restaurant from a passing boat on Saturday night, as per reports. Extent of the injuries are not known.

As per officials,the gunman pulled his boat into the American Fish Company restaurant in Southport Yacht Basin at around 9:30 p.m. and opened fire into the crowd.

The gunman fled the scene by boat. No suspects having been captured.