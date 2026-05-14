Norovirus outbreak hits cruise ship Ambition: France confines 1700 passengers after 50 fall ill

Reportedly, French authorities allowed some passengers to disembark from the cruise ship Ambition, with instructions to follow precautionary health measures like regular handwashing.

An outbreak of Norovirus in the cruise ship Ambition, over 1700 passengers and crew members were temporarily confined on the vessel off the French coast. So far, 50 people have been suffering from an acute gastrointestinal infection on the ship, news reports said. The ship, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, had docked in Bordeaux when authorities ordered passengers and crew to remain onboard as a precautionary public health measure.

Norovirus outbreak: France confines 1700 passengers on the cruise ship Ambition

The Norovirus outbreak reportedly began shortly after the ship left Belfast on May 8, 2026, with a stop in Liverpool. Medical staff noticed an increase in gastrointestinal illness cases among travellers on board. French health officials dispatched medical teams on board to collect samples and evaluate passengers after Ambition docked in Bordeaux.

Reportedly, French authorities allowed some passengers to disembark from the cruise ship Ambition, with instructions to follow precautionary health measures like regular handwashing.

The Ambassador Cruise Line vessel was carrying 1233 passengers, mostly British or Irish, plus one French national, and 514 crew members. Those feeling unwell are being treated by the ship’s medical team and told to self-isolate, local officials said. Authorities restricted passengers and crew from leaving the vessel while investigations continued. Officials later allowed the cruise line to resume operations after determining isolation measures and health protocols were being followed appropriately. Any travellers still experiencing symptoms were instructed to remain isolated.

What is Norovirus? What are the symptoms?

It is a highly contagious virus that causes gastroenteritis, an infection affecting the stomach and intestines. It spreads rapidly in crowded environments such as cruise ships, schools, nursing homes, and hotels. The virus is commonly transmitted through contaminated food or water, touching infected surfaces, and close contact with infected individuals. Within 12 to 48 hours, the symptoms appear and may last one to three days. Vomiting, Diarrhoea, Stomach cramps, fever, and Body aches are some of the symptoms, which most people recover without complications, but dehydration can become dangerous.

Norovirus spreads fast, even with strict sanitation since it survives on surfaces and needs only a tiny amount to infect people. Public health data shows cruise-related gastrointestinal outbreaks are rising globally, with over 2,200 people affected across 18 reported cruise ship norovirus outbreaks in 2025 alone. Health experts say cruise ships are prone to viral outbreaks because thousands of people share enclosed spaces like dining halls, cabins, elevators, and entertainment areas.