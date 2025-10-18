Nobel Prize: Why Alfred Nobel did not include mathematics in his list of awards

The Nobel Prize was founded by Alfred Nobel, the Swedish industrialist and inventor of the dynamite, through his will. As of today, the Nobel Prize is awarded in six broad areas -- Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Economics, and Peace. Read on to know more on this.

The Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious recognitions, awarded for outstanding contributions in a number of fields. It was founded by Alfred Nobel, the Swedish industrialist and inventor of the dynamite, through his will. As of today, the Nobel Prize is awarded in six broad areas -- Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Economics, and Peace. However, there is no Nobel for mathematics despite the discipline being crucial for advances in science and technology. Let us tell you why that is the case.

What were the reasons behind the omission?

Alfred Nobel's omission of mathematics as a category has led to much confusion and speculation. The exact reasons for this remain unknown and debated. But one of the strongest explanations is that Nobel wanted to reward disciplines that had immediate and practical benefits to humanity, such as medicine and literature. Mathematics, on the other hand, was seen as more abstract and theoretical at the time. Some historians also suggest that since prestigious math awards already existed, Nobel might have thought against creating a competing prize in the field.

What are some top awards for mathematicians?

The mathematics community has its own distinguished awards. Perhaps the most famous of them is the Fields Medal, instituted in 1936, which is awarded every four years to young mathematicians, aged under 40, who have made significant contributions to the discipline. Unlike the Nobel Prize, this award has an age limit. The Abel Prize, established in 2002 by the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters, is more directly comparable to the Nobel. It honours lifetime achievement without an age limit and has a monetary reward similar to the Nobel Prize. The Nobel Prizes were first awarded in 1901, originally in five categories: Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace. The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was added decades later.