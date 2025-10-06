Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to 3 US and Japanese scientists, here's what we know about their research

October 2025 Movie Releases: Must-watch Bollywood, Hollywood films, from action, thriller to romance drama
Nobel Prize Winners 2025: The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to scientists Mary E Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell of the United States and to Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi.
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to scientists Mary E Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell of the United States and to Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi. The three have been honoured for their discoveries "concerning peripheral immune tolerance," the body behind the award announced on Monday. Nobel winners for medicine category are selected by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute and receive a prize money of 11 million Swedish crowns or USD 1.2 million, along with a gold medal presented by Sweden's King.
