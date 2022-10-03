Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to Svante Pääbo for ground-breaking work on human evolution

Image for representation

Physiology's Nobel Prize will go to Swedish anthropologist Svante Pääbo in 2022 “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.”

The prize was revealed on Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, by Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine was the first of a week's worth of awards to be given out. The physics award ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, followed by the chemistry prize on Wednesday, and the literary award on Thursday. On October 10th, the Nobel Prize in Economics will be presented, and on October 10th, the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 will be revealed.