Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India with 'message of peace'

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

Doctors in THIS country conduct breakthrough surgery, after pig level transplantation, patient lives for..., his age is...

Rajat Bedi reveals Govinda made Sanjay Dutt wait for 9 hours on Jodi No 1 set: 'Sanju started abusing...'

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre

R Ashwin drops truth bomb on 'forced' retirement — Reveals real conversation with Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before his exit

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

From Downtime to Uptime: How Jeevan Bandharapu is Redefining Reliability in Healthcare Technology

Native vs Cross-Platform App Development: What Is Best for Your Business?

Why Bangalore Feels Safer in 2025 and What Seemanth Kumar Singh Has to Do With It

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India with 'message of peace'

Thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahi

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeWorld

WORLD

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre

Nobel Literature Prize: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins the Nobel Prize in Literature for his compelling and visionary oeuvre.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025 Winners: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Nobel Prize 2025 in Literature to the Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art. Krasznahorkai is a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess. Krasznahorkai was born in 1954 in the small town of Gyula in southeast Hungary.

Krasznahorkai’s first novel

Krasznahorkai’s first novel, Satantango, was published in 1985. It was a literary sensation in Hungary and the author’s breakthrough work. 'Herscht 07769' by Krasznahorkai has been described as a great contemporary German novel, on account of its accuracy in portraying the country’s social unrest.

READ | Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025: Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi win award for development of metal–organic frameworks

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature, over a century after Rabindranath Tagore, his famous works include...
Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature
Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide? Everything to know about her
Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide?
Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor: 'History shows India was never united...'
Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor
Karwa Chauth 2025: Why women fast for their husbands’ long life and happiness?
Karwa Chauth 2025: Why women fast for their husbands’ long life and happiness?
Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s key diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pakistan
Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pak
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE