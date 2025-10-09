Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre

Nobel Literature Prize: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins the Nobel Prize in Literature for his compelling and visionary oeuvre.

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025 Winners: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Nobel Prize 2025 in Literature to the Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art. Krasznahorkai is a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess. Krasznahorkai was born in 1954 in the small town of Gyula in southeast Hungary.

Krasznahorkai’s first novel

Krasznahorkai’s first novel, Satantango, was published in 1985. It was a literary sensation in Hungary and the author’s breakthrough work. 'Herscht 07769' by Krasznahorkai has been described as a great contemporary German novel, on account of its accuracy in portraying the country’s social unrest.