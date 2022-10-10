Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig

Nobel Prize in Economics (Photo: Twitter/Nobel Prize)

Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been jointly awarded to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H Dybvig “for research on banks and financial crises.” The prize was announced Monday by the Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. The committee said their work had shown in their research why avoiding bank collapses is vital.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Ben S Bernanke, Douglas W Diamond and Philip H Dybvig “for research on banks and financial crises. NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/cW0sLFh2sj — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2022

With their research in the early 1980s, the laureates laid the foundations for regulating financial markets and dealing with financial crises, the panel said.

The 68-year-old Bernanke, the former chair of the US Federal Reserve, who is now with The Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., examined the Great Depression of the 1930s, showing how dangerous bank runs when panicked savers withdraw their deposits can be.

Diamond, 68, based at the University of Chicago, and Dybvig, 67, who is at Washington University in St. Louis, showed how government guarantees on deposits can prevent a spiralling of financial crisis.

"The laureates' insights have improved our ability to avoid both serious crises and expensive bailouts," said Tore Ellingsen, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences.

Their research took on great real-world significance when investors sent the financial system into a panic during the fall of 2008. Bernanke, then head of the Fed, teamed up with the Treasury Department to prop up major banks and ease a shortage of credit, the lifeblood of the economy.

Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. Unlike the other prizes, the economics award wasn't established in Alfred Nobel's will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.

Last year, half of the award went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labour market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for proposing how to study issues that don't easily fit traditional scientific methods.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Oct. 3 with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

(With inputs from PTI)