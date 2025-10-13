Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nobel Prize in Economics 2025 awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt; know details

The prize has gone to professors Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for explaining the link between new technology and sustained economic growth, the science academy said in a statement on Monday. This wraps up the 2025 Nobel Prize announcements. Read on for more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 04:11 PM IST

Nobel Prize in Economics 2025 awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt; know details
The Nobel Prize is named after the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the winners for the Nobel Prize in Economics for 2025. The esteemed prize has gone to professors Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for explaining the link between new technology and sustained economic growth, the science academy said in a statement on Monday. This wraps up the 2025 Nobel Prize announcements, with the winners in the other five categories already declared over the past days.

What did the Royal Swedish Academy say?

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in its statement posted on social media: "Over the last two centuries, for the first time in history, the world has seen sustained economic growth. This has lifted vast numbers of people out of poverty and laid the foundation of our prosperity." It added: "This year’s laureates in economic sciences — Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt — explain how innovation provides the impe­tus for further progress."

Who are the 2025 Economics Nobel winners?

Joel Mokyr: Born in the Netherlands in 1946, Mokyr earned his PhD from Yale University in the United States in 1974. He currently serves as a professor at Northwestern University in the US state of Illinois.

Philippe Aghion: Born in the French capital Paris, Aghion earned his PhD from Harvard University in the US in 1987. Presently, he is professor at Collège de France and INSEAD in France and also the London School of Economics in England.

Peter Howitt: Born in Canada in 1946, Howitt got his PhD from Northwestern University in Illinois and currently serves as professor at Brown University in Rhode Island state of US.

What did the trio get the prize for?

According to the Swedish academy, the economists used historical sources as a means to uncover causes of sustained growth becoming the new normal. They also studied the mechanisms behind sustained growth and built a mathematical model for "creative destruction" -- when a new product enters the market, firms selling the older ones lose out. "The laureates’ work shows that economic growth cannot be taken for granted. We must uphold the mechanisms that underly creative destruction, so that we do not fall back into stagnation," said John Hassler, chair of the committee which awarded the Nobel in economic sciences.

