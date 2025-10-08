Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025: Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi win award for development of metal–organic frameworks
WORLD
Nobel Prize 2025: Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 for the development of a new type of molecular architecture.
Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M Yaghi for the development of metal–organic frameworks."
The Nobel Prize laureates have been awarded the chemistry prize for the development of a new type of molecular architecture. The constructions they created – metal–organic frameworks – contain large cavities in which molecules can flow in and out. Researchers have used them to harvest water from desert air, extract pollutants from water, capture carbon dioxide and store hydrogen.
BREAKING NEWS— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2025
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi “for the development of metal–organic frameworks.” pic.twitter.com/IRrV57ObD6