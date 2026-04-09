FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire

'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

US-Israel-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from the ceasefire deal?

IPL 2026: Axar Patel addresses 'elephant in the room' after David Miller fails to finish for Delhi Capitals

Nitish Kumar set to take Rajya Sabha oath tomorrow; who will be Bihar’s next CM?

Who is Rao Inderjeet Yadav? Gangster with 1.5 million followers, owns luxury cars, Rs 17 lakhs in cash, arrested in Dubai

'Samay Raina kutte ki dum hai': Why Mukesh Khanna blasts India's Got Latent founder, suggests 'gadhe pe bithao' | Controversy explained

IPL 2026: Winless KKR up against rampant LSG at Eden Gardens; Mohammed Shami key for Lucknow?

Benjamin Netanyahu's penchant for killing Hezbollah chiefs: From Hassan Nasrallah to Naim Qassem, relentless campaign explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'

Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir?

'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state

HomeWorld

WORLD

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan played a key role in mediating a two-week US-Iran ceasefire, with talks set in Islamabad for a long-term deal.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran and the United States agreed to a two-week ceasefire just hours before tensions threatened to escalate further. The breakthrough, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan, came after weeks of conflict and rising fears of a wider regional war.

According to reports, Islamabad played a central role in bringing both sides to the negotiating table, with the agreement, informally referred to as the 'Islamabad Accord', calling for an immediate halt in hostilities followed by structured peace talks.

Sharif Invites Delegations for Talks

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that delegations from both countries were invited to Islamabad on April 10 to work toward a long-term resolution. Announcing the ceasefire earlier this week, he expressed optimism about the potential for sustained peace in the region.

Sharif welcomed the decision by both nations to pause military action, including operations in conflict zones such as Lebanon. He emphasised that continued dialogue would be essential in resolving underlying disputes and preventing future escalation.

'Islamabad Talks' Aim for Lasting Peace

The proposed negotiations, being referred to as the 'Islamabad Talks,' are expected to focus on achieving a comprehensive agreement beyond the temporary truce. Pakistani officials have projected the talks as a critical step toward stabilising the region and addressing broader geopolitical concerns.

By positioning itself as a neutral facilitator, Pakistan has sought to create conditions conducive to diplomacy, encouraging both Washington and Tehran to prioritise negotiation over confrontation.

Calls for Nobel Peace Prize

Following the ceasefire announcement, several voices in Pakistan have called for international recognition of the country’s diplomatic efforts. The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with sections of the media, has proposed that Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Supporters argue that their leadership played a decisive role in averting a prolonged conflict that could have disrupted global energy supplies and further destabilised the Middle East. They credit Pakistan with acting as a bridge between the US and Iran during a critical period.

Diplomatic Role Under Spotlight

Pakistan’s involvement has drawn attention to its evolving role in international diplomacy. Analysts note that the country’s engagement in high-stakes negotiations highlights its intent to be seen as a key mediator in global conflicts.

While the ceasefire offers a temporary respite, the success of upcoming talks will determine whether this diplomatic effort translates into a lasting peace agreement.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'
Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery
Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire
Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir?
'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet
Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet
US-Israel-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from the ceasefire deal?
US-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from ceasefire deal?
IPL 2026: Axar Patel addresses 'elephant in the room' after David Miller fails to finish for Delhi Capitals
IPL 2026: Axar Patel addresses 'elephant in the room' after David Miller fails
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'?
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15, from Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy to Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement