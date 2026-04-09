Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan played a key role in mediating a two-week US-Iran ceasefire, with talks set in Islamabad for a long-term deal.

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran and the United States agreed to a two-week ceasefire just hours before tensions threatened to escalate further. The breakthrough, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan, came after weeks of conflict and rising fears of a wider regional war.

According to reports, Islamabad played a central role in bringing both sides to the negotiating table, with the agreement, informally referred to as the 'Islamabad Accord', calling for an immediate halt in hostilities followed by structured peace talks.

Sharif Invites Delegations for Talks

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that delegations from both countries were invited to Islamabad on April 10 to work toward a long-term resolution. Announcing the ceasefire earlier this week, he expressed optimism about the potential for sustained peace in the region.

Sharif welcomed the decision by both nations to pause military action, including operations in conflict zones such as Lebanon. He emphasised that continued dialogue would be essential in resolving underlying disputes and preventing future escalation.

'Islamabad Talks' Aim for Lasting Peace

The proposed negotiations, being referred to as the 'Islamabad Talks,' are expected to focus on achieving a comprehensive agreement beyond the temporary truce. Pakistani officials have projected the talks as a critical step toward stabilising the region and addressing broader geopolitical concerns.

By positioning itself as a neutral facilitator, Pakistan has sought to create conditions conducive to diplomacy, encouraging both Washington and Tehran to prioritise negotiation over confrontation.

Calls for Nobel Peace Prize

Following the ceasefire announcement, several voices in Pakistan have called for international recognition of the country’s diplomatic efforts. The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with sections of the media, has proposed that Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Supporters argue that their leadership played a decisive role in averting a prolonged conflict that could have disrupted global energy supplies and further destabilised the Middle East. They credit Pakistan with acting as a bridge between the US and Iran during a critical period.

Diplomatic Role Under Spotlight

Pakistan’s involvement has drawn attention to its evolving role in international diplomacy. Analysts note that the country’s engagement in high-stakes negotiations highlights its intent to be seen as a key mediator in global conflicts.

While the ceasefire offers a temporary respite, the success of upcoming talks will determine whether this diplomatic effort translates into a lasting peace agreement.