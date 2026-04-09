Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'
Nobel Prize for Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir? Pakistan raises demand amid US-Iran ceasefire
'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet
US-Israel-Iran war: Why was Lebanon excluded from the ceasefire deal?
IPL 2026: Axar Patel addresses 'elephant in the room' after David Miller fails to finish for Delhi Capitals
Nitish Kumar set to take Rajya Sabha oath tomorrow; who will be Bihar’s next CM?
Who is Rao Inderjeet Yadav? Gangster with 1.5 million followers, owns luxury cars, Rs 17 lakhs in cash, arrested in Dubai
'Samay Raina kutte ki dum hai': Why Mukesh Khanna blasts India's Got Latent founder, suggests 'gadhe pe bithao' | Controversy explained
IPL 2026: Winless KKR up against rampant LSG at Eden Gardens; Mohammed Shami key for Lucknow?
Benjamin Netanyahu's penchant for killing Hezbollah chiefs: From Hassan Nasrallah to Naim Qassem, relentless campaign explained
WORLD
Pakistan played a key role in mediating a two-week US-Iran ceasefire, with talks set in Islamabad for a long-term deal.
In a significant diplomatic development, Iran and the United States agreed to a two-week ceasefire just hours before tensions threatened to escalate further. The breakthrough, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan, came after weeks of conflict and rising fears of a wider regional war.
According to reports, Islamabad played a central role in bringing both sides to the negotiating table, with the agreement, informally referred to as the 'Islamabad Accord', calling for an immediate halt in hostilities followed by structured peace talks.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that delegations from both countries were invited to Islamabad on April 10 to work toward a long-term resolution. Announcing the ceasefire earlier this week, he expressed optimism about the potential for sustained peace in the region.
Sharif welcomed the decision by both nations to pause military action, including operations in conflict zones such as Lebanon. He emphasised that continued dialogue would be essential in resolving underlying disputes and preventing future escalation.
The proposed negotiations, being referred to as the 'Islamabad Talks,' are expected to focus on achieving a comprehensive agreement beyond the temporary truce. Pakistani officials have projected the talks as a critical step toward stabilising the region and addressing broader geopolitical concerns.
By positioning itself as a neutral facilitator, Pakistan has sought to create conditions conducive to diplomacy, encouraging both Washington and Tehran to prioritise negotiation over confrontation.
Following the ceasefire announcement, several voices in Pakistan have called for international recognition of the country’s diplomatic efforts. The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with sections of the media, has proposed that Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Supporters argue that their leadership played a decisive role in averting a prolonged conflict that could have disrupted global energy supplies and further destabilised the Middle East. They credit Pakistan with acting as a bridge between the US and Iran during a critical period.
Pakistan’s involvement has drawn attention to its evolving role in international diplomacy. Analysts note that the country’s engagement in high-stakes negotiations highlights its intent to be seen as a key mediator in global conflicts.
While the ceasefire offers a temporary respite, the success of upcoming talks will determine whether this diplomatic effort translates into a lasting peace agreement.