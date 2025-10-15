'Nobel Prize for boot licking...': Netizens roast Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif over his praise for Donald Trump

Looks like Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mistook the Gaza Peace Summit for a fan convention. His unstoppable praise for US President Donald Trump not only left him astonished but also netizens cringed out!

Looks like Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mistook the Gaza Peace Summit for a fan convention. His unstoppable praise for US President Donald Trump not only left him astonished but also netizens cringed out! Well, it started when Trump invited Sharif to “say what you said to me the other day”. And the Pakistan Prime Minister went on and on about how Trump is a “man of peace” and the most genuine and the most wonderful candidate” for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Today is one of the greatest days in contemporary history because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace”, Sharif said.

Crediting Trump for preventing a potential “nuclear war” between India and Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif said “had it not been for this gentleman the war could’ve escalated to a level where no one would have lived to tell what happened”. Apparently, the US President, who was seen enjoying the moment, chipped in, “Wow! I didn’t expect that. Let’s go home — there’s nothing more I have to say.”

Here's how netizens reacted

While Trump laughed, netizens didn’t. Many asked if there’s a Nobel Prize for boot licking. (If you know what we mean). “Shehbaz Sharif’s constant and needless flattery of Donald Trump is a source of embarrassment for Pakistanis across the world”, wrote one user.

Another user commented, “When it comes to bootlicking, no one can match Pakistan PM,” while Aash Khalid confessed, “Feeling ashamed to have this man as PM... there’s a way to do this without losing your own dignity.”

A third joined, “Whenever Trump wants his shoes shine like never before, he invites Pakistan’s tiny Prime Minister. Have never seen so much cringe in geopolitics”. And this one sums up the mood. “Not sure about Trump, but if there is a Nobel Prize for bootl!cking, Shahbaz Sharif is the biggest contender for it”, a forth user wrote.