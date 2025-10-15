FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025: Why DOGE May Struggle to Cross $0.50 While New Meme Coin Eyes 21007% Gains

Why PAN is Essential Even For Students & Small Income Earners?

How to Avoid Budget Overruns in Home Construction

OpenAI's Sam Altman makes BIG decison, says ChatGPT to soon allow erotica for these users

Amid Durgapur case probe, 21-year-old engineering student allegedly raped by classmate in Kolkata

Why was Nepalese Hindu kidnapped by Hamas? Was he related to Zionism? How did he die?

Watch: Shubman Gill reunites with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as Team India leaves for Australia; fans call it 'brotherhood reloaded'

Kunal Kohli slams viral KBC kid Ishit Bhatt, compares him with 'irritating director': 'Need a lesson in basic...'

Vicky Kaushal's Sukhi to Bobby Deol's Abrar: 5 characters who deserve a spin-off

'Nobel Prize for boot licking...': Netizens roast Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif over his praise for Donald Trump

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025: Why DOGE May Struggle to Cross $0.50 While New Meme Coin Eyes 21007% Gains

DOGE vs. LILPEPE: Why Dogecoin May Struggle to Hit $0.50

Why PAN is Essential Even For Students & Small Income Earners?

Why PAN is Essential Even For Students & Small Income Earners?

How to Avoid Budget Overruns in Home Construction

How to Avoid Budget Overruns in Home Construction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Nobel Prize for boot licking...': Netizens roast Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif over his praise for Donald Trump

Looks like Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mistook the Gaza Peace Summit for a fan convention. His unstoppable praise for US President Donald Trump not only left him astonished but also netizens cringed out!

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 03:40 PM IST

'Nobel Prize for boot licking...': Netizens roast Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif over his praise for Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Looks like Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mistook the Gaza Peace Summit for a fan convention. His unstoppable praise for US President Donald Trump not only left him astonished but also netizens cringed out! Well, it started when Trump invited Sharif to “say what you said to me the other day”. And the Pakistan Prime Minister went on and on about how Trump is a “man of peace” and the most genuine and the most wonderful candidate” for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Today is one of the greatest days in contemporary history because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace”, Sharif said. 

Crediting Trump for preventing a potential “nuclear war” between India and Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif said “had it not been for this gentleman the war could’ve escalated to a level where no one would have lived to tell what happened”. Apparently, the US President, who was seen enjoying the moment, chipped in, “Wow! I didn’t expect that. Let’s go home — there’s nothing more I have to say.”

Here's how netizens reacted 

While Trump laughed, netizens didn’t. Many asked if there’s a Nobel Prize for boot licking. (If you know what we mean). “Shehbaz Sharif’s constant and needless flattery of Donald Trump is a source of embarrassment for Pakistanis across the world”, wrote one user. 

Another user commented, “When it comes to bootlicking, no one can match Pakistan PM,” while Aash Khalid confessed, “Feeling ashamed to have this man as PM... there’s a way to do this without losing your own dignity.”

A third joined, “Whenever Trump wants his shoes shine like never before, he invites Pakistan’s tiny Prime Minister. Have never seen so much cringe in geopolitics”. And this one sums up the mood. “Not sure about Trump, but if there is a Nobel Prize for bootl!cking, Shahbaz Sharif is the biggest contender for it”, a forth user wrote.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Agastya Nanda's first look poster from theatrical debut film Ikkis out, rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan cheers for him
Agastya Nanda's first look poster from theatrical debut film Ikkis out
Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist recommends THIS superfruit that helps prevent diabetes naturally
Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist recommends THIS superfruit that helps prevent diabetes
Shreyas Media set to launch carnivals across India
Shreyas Media set to launch carnivals across India
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas serve couple fashion goals in coordinated ivory outfits at pre-Diwali bash in New York
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas serve couple fashion goals in coordinated ivory outfi
R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2: 'I have never...'
R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE