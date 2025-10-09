Nobel Prize 2025: Who is Laszlo Krasznahorkai, Nobel winner who shattered India’s hopes?

Nobel Prize in literature 2025 Winners: This year, Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai won the Nobel Prize in Literature and left behind India's nominee Amitav Ghosh. László's first novel, Sátántangó’ was published in 1985 and was a huge success, positioning him as one of the promising writers.

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025 Winners: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature 2025, who is the Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai, “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.” He is an iconic writer in the Central European region that resounds with the words of Kafka, Thomas Bernhard, and others, while his writings are woven in absurdism and grotesque excess.

Who is Laszlo Krasznahorkai?

Hungarian writer Krasznahorkai was born in 1954 in the small town of Gyula in southeast Hungary, near the Romanian border. In his first published novel in 1985, ‘Sátántangó’, he described a similar rural area. The book sparked literary sensation in Hungary and became his most successful work. The novel was an epic as its ‘satanic’ element reflects dark morality and trickery, and had such an impact that it inspired a 1994 movie.

He lived his early life in such an environment that is similar to the places that he depicted in his fiction novels, describing it as remote, quiet and unsettling.

Hungarian writer beat India’s Amitav Ghosh

In this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature, there were many strong contenders like Indian author Amitav Ghosh, British-Indian author Salman Rushdie, Japanese author Haruki Murakami, and Margaret Atwood.

The Kolkata-born writer is highly regarded for his novels, which often deal with climate change and colonialism. For years, he has been one of the prominent figures in English literature, not just in India but globally, due to his novels like The Shadow Lines and The Glass Palace. In his books, he explored topics like colonialism, the Opium Wars and their contemporary impact.

Ghosh’s win was very significant to the country as this would have been India’s second Nobel Prize in literature after the legendry Bengali writer Rabindranath Tagore won it in 1913 for his collection Gitanjali.

A decade ago, in 2015, Amitav Ghosh had again lost that year’s Man Booker International Prize to Laszlo Krasznahorkai.