Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics awarded to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis for the discovery of...

Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics awarded to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis.

Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.

Who are John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis?

Born in 1942 in Cambridge, UK, John Clarke is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, USA. He holds a PhD from the University of Cambridge, UK.

Michel H Devoret was born in 1953 in Paris, France. He holds a PhD from Paris-Sud University. Devoret is a professor at Yale University, New Haven, CT and the University of California, Santa Barbara, US.

John M Martinis was born in 1958. He holds a PhD 1987 from the University of California, Berkeley, US. He is a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, USA.