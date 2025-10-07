Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics awarded to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis for the discovery of...

Amid Bihar Elections 2025 buzz, can you guess 'State Icon' Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song from Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film? Not Drishyam, but..
WORLD
Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics awarded to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis.
Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.
Born in 1942 in Cambridge, UK, John Clarke is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, USA. He holds a PhD from the University of Cambridge, UK.
Michel H Devoret was born in 1953 in Paris, France. He holds a PhD from Paris-Sud University. Devoret is a professor at Yale University, New Haven, CT and the University of California, Santa Barbara, US.
John M Martinis was born in 1958. He holds a PhD 1987 from the University of California, Berkeley, US. He is a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, USA.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPrize in Physics to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis “for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.” pic.twitter.com/XkDUKWbHpz— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2025