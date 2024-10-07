Twitter
Nobel Prize 2024 in Medicine awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for discovery of...

The winners for medicine receive a prize sum of 11 million Swedish crowns (around Rs 9.23 crore).

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Nobel Prize 2024 in Medicine awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for discovery of...
The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to US Scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation. MicroRNA is a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated.

The Nobel Assembly said that their discovery is “proving to be fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function”. The winners for medicine are selected by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute Medical University and receive a prize sum of 11 million Swedish crowns (around Rs 9.23 crore)

 

Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences on Oct 14.

 

