Nobel Prize 2023 in Chemistry awarded to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for discovery of quantum dots

The trio will get the prize of 11 million Swedish kronor (Rs 8.3 crore), which will be shared equally between the Laureates.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for the 'discovery and synthesis of quantum dots'. The trio will get the prize of 11 million Swedish kronor (Rs 8.3 crore), which will be shared equally between the Laureates.

BREAKING NEWS

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.” pic.twitter.com/qJCXc72Dj8 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2023

Moungi G. Bawendi was born in 1961 in Paris, France. He is a Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, US. He did PhD 1988 from the University of Chicago, US. Whereas, Louis E. Brus is a professor at Columbia University, New York. He was born in 1943 in Cleveland, US. He did PhD 1969 from Columbia University, New York.

Alexei I. Ekimov belongs to the former USSR. He was Chief Scientist at Nanocrystals Technology Inc., New York. He did PhD from Ioffe Physical-Technical Institute, Saint Petersburg, Russia.