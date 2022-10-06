Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature awarded to French author Annie Ernaux

French author Annie Ernaux has been awarded with this year's Nobel Prize in literature.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature awarded to French author Annie Ernaux
Photo: Twitter

This year's Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to French author Annie Ernaux. Ernaux, 82, was cited for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory," the Nobel committee said.

Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, announced the winner Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden. A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine honouring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna - know WHOPPING fees actors charged
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some interesting facts about the festival
Irfan Pathan to Brett Lee: 5 cricketers who have appeared in films
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Thailand mass shooting: Gunman kills 34 people, including children, at day-care centre
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.