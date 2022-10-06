Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature awarded to French author Annie Ernaux

Photo: Twitter

This year's Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to French author Annie Ernaux. Ernaux, 82, was cited for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory," the Nobel committee said.

Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, announced the winner Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden. A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine honouring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA.