Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Imran Khan, Donald Trump or Elon Musk, or... who will be winner?

Donald Trump, Imran Khan, Elon Musk, Pope Francis and Anwar Ibrahim are among 338 nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025.



Who may get the Nobel Peace Prize 2025? US President Donald Trump? It is not surprising that the world's most powerful person wants the most prestigious award. But the way he has campaigned for the prize is most bizarre and goes against the very ethos of the award itself. In fact, it has been counterproductive, and he is most unlikely to get the prize. Though it has always been shrouded in secrecy, this year the Nobel Committee has revealed that there are 338 candidates for this year's Peace Prize. The list includes 244 persons and 94 organisations. The number of nominees has increased from 286 last year.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize many times in the past, both by the politicians of his country and abroad. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet have nominated the US president to the award committee in Norway. However, the nomination was made after February 1, 2025, the deadline set for nominations for this year. Congressman Buddy Carter nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize "in recognition of his historic role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran."

(Imran Khan, Former Prime Minister, Pakistan)

Imran Khan

The Pakistan World Alliance (PWA) and the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum nominated former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is languishing in jail on corruption charges. Taking to the social media platform X, Partiet Sentrum wrote in a tweet, "We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, we have nominated Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, to the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan." He was also nominated in 2019 for his efforts to promote peace in South Asia.

Elon Musk

European Parliament Member from Slovenia, Branko Grims, nominated tech billionaire Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize, 2025, for his advocacy of free speech. In a post on X, he wrote, "Your nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 has been successfully submitted." He added, "The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receive the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today."

(Pope Francis has been nominated posthumously.)

Pope Francis

Norway's Dag Inge Ulstein of the Christian Democratic Party has nominated late Pope Francis for "his unstoppable contribution to promoting binding and comprehensive peace and fraternity between people, people groups, and states." He was also nominated in 2022 for his efforts on peace, reconciliation, and climate advocacy. However, there is no example of awarding the Nobel Peace Prize posthumously.

Anwar Ibrahim

Prof Dr Datuk Osman Bakar and Prof Dr Phar Kim Beng have nominated Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for "his commitment to dialogue, regional harmony, and peace through non-coercive diplomacy." They also praised him for his "timely role in the Thailand–Cambodia ceasefire."