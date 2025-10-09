Nobel Peace Prize 2025: After US Presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter... received prestigious award, will Donald Trump?

US President Donald Trump has been crying for a Nobel Peace Prize, claiming that he helped end seven wars. As the Nobel committee is yet to announce the winner, many international leaders have nominated him for the prize. However, due to many reasons he is most unlikely to win.

The season of the Nobel Prize 2025 is ongoing as the Nobel Committee has awarded winners in various categories already. Amid the curiosity around the winners, a significant aspect of this year’s prize ceremony is whether US President Donald Trump will get Nobel Peace Prize or not. Since almost after he took over the leader of the country, Trump has been seeking a Nobel Prize in his name. His reasons are, however, notable: mediating and ending seven wars, including between India and Pakistan.

Is Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?

What is more notable is that he has been nominated by many international and political figures. Last year, Representative Claudia Tenney of New York announced that she had nominated Trump, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for their work on the Abraham Accords. The accords, signed in 2020, reaffirmed diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Many other political leaders have also backed President Trump for the prize. Among them are: Pakistan, which signaled that it would recommend Trump for his role as a mediator in the recent India–Pakistan conflict. Netanyahu recommended his name in July, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in August, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who recalled Trump's role in the ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.

US presidents who were winners of the Nobel Peace Prize

As of now, four US presidents have won the Peace Prize, namely, Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Woodrow Wilson (1919), Jimmy Carter (2002), and Barack Obama (2009).

What did Trump say about his chances of winning?

On the idea of getting a peace prize, Trump said that he had “no idea” and that “they'll find a reason not to give the prize to him”. Trump highlighted that his administration's record in resolving global conflicts.

Will Trump get a Nobel Peace Prize?

Donald Trump has lost his chances of getting the most prestigious peace prize due to several reasons, one of which is his criticism of the Nobel Prize Committee. He said, “They gave it to Obama. He didn't even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds, and he got the Nobel Prize.”

Nina Graeger, the head of the Peace Research Institute of Oslo, told journalists, “Beyond trying to broker peace for Gaza, we have seen policies that actually go against the intentions and what's written in the will of (Alfred) Nobel, notably to promote international cooperation, the fraternity of nations and disarmament.”

Experts point out that Donald Trump has pulled the US away from international organisations and multilateral treaties, launched trade wars by imposing tariffs on friends and foes alike and threatened to take Greenland from Denmark by force. He also told Canada to be the 51st state of the US to escape high tariffs. Besides, Trump ordered the National Guard into US cities and attacked universities' academic freedoms as well as freedom of expression. Besides, Donald Trump attacked Iran. He also supplied weapons to Israel, and these were used in what the UN said was a genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Who are the contenders of Trump?

Trump has a strong competition from various individuals as well as organisations, as they have contributed heavily in humanitarian and peace-building works. These are:

-Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms, a grassroots network helping civilians amid war and famine.

-Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has become a voice for democracy and justice.

-The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, known for its role in election monitoring.

-United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, for his global diplomacy efforts.

-UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) and UNHCR (UN High Commissioner for Refugees), for their work amid growing humanitarian crises.

-The International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ), both seen as defenders of global accountability.

-Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF), both recognised for defending press freedom during a year of record journalist deaths, especially in Gaza.

In this year’s Nobel Prize categories, the ones whose winners have been announced include Literature, which is won by Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai, the Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M Yaghi, Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.