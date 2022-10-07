Search icon
Activist Ales Byalyatski, 2 Russian and Ukrainian groups win Nobel Peace Prize 2022

Jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Activist Ales Byalyatski, 2 Russian and Ukrainian groups win Nobel Peace Prize 2022
Nobel Peace Prize 2022 | Photo: Reuters

The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski is one for all political prisoners in Belarus, Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said on Friday.

Byalyatski was awarded the prize on Friday alongside the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties.

"It's not only for him but for all political prisoners which we have now in Belarus," Latushko said. "It motivates all of us to struggle and we are sure we will win with the dictatorship of (Alexander) Lukashenko."

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

