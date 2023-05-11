‘No washroom in 24 hours, injection to kill me slowly’: Imran Khan’s shocking claims after arrest

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest has triggered a massive wave of protests in the country, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters and members wreaking havoc across the country, clashing with the police and setting vehicles on fire.

A day after his arrest, former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan was presented in front of a court, where he said that he fears for his life, and that the current Shehbaz Sharif government in the country will be trying to take his life inside jail.

Imran Khan, while speaking in front of the court, said that he was afraid of meeting the same fate as Maqsood 'Chaprasi', who was a key witness in the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif, and had passed away last year.

According to Pakistani media reports, Imran Khan claimed in court that he was being tortured and had not been allowed to use the washroom for 24 hours. He also claimed that the authorities will try to kill him soon because of his firm stance against the government.

Imran Khan said in court, “I have not been to the washroom in 24 hours.” He further added, “They give [you] an injection, and [you] slowly die.” Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was arrested in relation to the Al Qadir Trust land case.

According to AFP reports, Imran Khan’s lawyer Afzal Marwat said that the PTI chief was in “good spirits” but had complained of being hit on the back of the head and leg by paramilitary forces who arrested him earlier this week.

Imran Khan has further alleged that all the cases filed against him in the Al Qadir Trust and Toshakhana matter are completely false, and are an attempt by the current government so that he can’t return to power.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case on Wednesday, a day after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, local media reported.

