No visa deal with India, says British PM Keir Starmer as he begins 2-day official India visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer begins his first official two-day visit to India on Wednesday to discuss economic ties; however, he has ruled out any visa deal being part of the discussions during his trip. Citing existing trade agreements, Starmer said he will resist growing demands from British business leaders to provide more UK visas for highly skilled workers from India.
Starmer said opening up visas for Indian workers to come to the UK “isn't part of the plan”, he said. Reportedly, India pushed for far more visa access to the UK when the two countries were finalising their trade deal earlier this year. "That isn't part of the plans," he told reporters en route to India when asked about visas, adding the visit was "to take advantage of the free trade agreement that we've already struck". "Businesses are taking advantage of that. But the issue is not about visas,” he said as reported by Reuters.