‘No US govt official will...’: Trump says US to boycott G-20 Summit in South Africa this year due to…

US President Donald Trump announced that no American government officials will attend the G20 summit in South Africa, citing the country's alleged mistreatment of white farmers. According to AP, Trump had already said he wouldn't attend the G20 summit in South Africa on Nov 22-23, and VP JD Vance was set to go instead. But now, Vance won't be attending either.



Trump took to social media to make the announcement. "It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa. Afrikaners—people descended from Dutch, French, and German settlers—are being killed, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No US Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue. I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!." he wrote on social media.



The Trump administration has slammed South Africa's government, alleging it tolerates discrimination and violence against white farmers. In response, the administration prioritised white South Africans in its reduced refugee intake of 7,500. However, South African officials deny these claims, stating that white citizens still have higher living standards than most Black South Africans, over 30 years after apartheid ended. President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Trump that reports of systematic persecution of white farmers are "completely false".

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international forum of both developing and developed countries which seeks to find solutions to global economic and financial issues.The G20 comprises 19 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States and two regional bodies, namely the European Union and the African Union.The G20 members include the world's major economies, representing 85 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, over 75 per cent of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.