No smoking for future generations: New Zealand bans cigarettes for those born after 2008

Representational Image

Future generations will be unable to smoke even after reaching the age of 18, according to new New Zealand legislation that will ban the next generation from legally purchasing cigarettes, as MPs have sworn to remove the 'disgusting and weird' dominance of cigarette manufacturers.

On Tuesday, the government unveiled new legislation intended to create a smoke-free generation, including a steadily rising purchasing age that will prevent youngsters from legally purchasing cigarettes.

The new measures, which were debated in parliament, are believed to be a world first, and have generated a mix of praise for creativity and reservations about their untested nature. In addition to raising the smoking age, they would drastically cut the nicotine content of cigarettes and allow them to be sold only in speciality tobacco stores rather than corner stores and supermarkets.

The majority of parties are in favor. The opposition National Party's Matt Doocey stated that, while the party supports the law at this time, they have concerns about its experimental nature. During the reading, the Libertarian Act party was the only one who opposed it.

By 2025, the government hopes less than 5 percent of the nation’s population will be smoking.

Meanwhile, Malaysia is considering a ban on smoking and the sale of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to everyone born after 2007, joining New Zealand lawmakers in a hitherto unprecedented action against one of the world's causes of death.

Now, advocates in Australia say local policymakers have an opportunity to do the same.

Like New Zealand, Australia’s smoking rate—which accounts for just 10.7 percent of the population—sits among the lowest in the world. What each nation has in common, though, are lethally high rates of smoking among Indigenous populations.