Barely two days are left for US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs to come into effect. Yet, there are no signs of exemptions for India from the either side. With the implementation of reciprocal tariffs, India and other countries including Canada is set to face a new wave of punitive imports with the US charges starting April 2.

India and the US, which have been in the midst of trade talks this week in New Delhi, have been attempting to finalise its first leg of the trade deal by the fall of 2025, news agency AFP reported.

As per a statement from India's Commerce Ministry, the two countries have "broadly come to an understanding on the next steps towards a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), to finalise its first tranche by fall 2025".

India's response to reciprocal tariffs

For over the last two months, India has been attempting to reduce trade tensions with the United States by cutting tariffs on a few products including high-end motorcycles and bourbon whiskey.

Media reports suggested that India might offer to cut tariffs on a few electronic devices. On March 29, Donald Trump expressed a favourable outcome with New Delhi and asserted that "tariffs are going to work out well between New Delhi and Washington".

"India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world... They're very smart. He (PM Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it's going to work out very well between India and our country. And I want to say you have a great prime minister", Trump said during an Interaction with reporters at the swearing-in ceremony of the US attorney for New Jersey.

