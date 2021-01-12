No Roads, No village, take a tour of this futuristic city of Saudi Arabia

Imagine a city in the 21st century with no cars, roads or carbon emissions. At a time when the world faces the challenges of Global warming and huge amounts are being spent to cut on carbon emissions, a city with no pollution can be considered a distant dream. But wait, this is no more a dream but is soon to become a reality. Saudi Arabia is soon to have such a city where there will be no cars, roads or carbon emissions.

Saudi Arabia unveiled plans for a walkable 170-kilometre-long city built around nature called 'The Line', which will have zero cars, zero roads and zero carbon emissions. It'll have all daily needs like schools, medicines and clinics within a five-minute reach and no journey in the city will be longer than 20 minutes. The city will also have AI-enabled mobility solutions.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia's latest plan is of creating a linear city with no cars, roads or carbon emissions. In a televised speech on Sunday, the crown prince announced the 500 billion dollar Neom project. The crown prince said in his speech that a 170 kilometer-long (106 miles) development called 'The Line' would be part of the Neom project. Construction is planned to start in the first quarter.

A news release said, "The Line is a walkable belt of hyper-connected future communities, without cars." It’s described on its website as “a bold and audacious dream” that will become a hub for new technologies and businesses.

Highlights of the Project

- The city would have 1 million residents and create 380,000 jobs by 2030.

- The infrastructure will cost 100 billion dollars to 200 billion dollars.

- The city would be built around 'ultra-high-speed transit'

- It will also contain one of the world’s largest airports

- Neom is a major part of Prince Mohammed’s plan to diversify the economy of the world’s largest crude exporter.

- The project was announced in 2017

- The project spans more than 10,000 square miles in a remote area of the country’s northwest.

Controversies around the project

- The project has been plagued by skepticism and controversy since its launch.

- There has been opposition from residents forced to relocate to make way for construction.

- Analysts question if the plan is realistic.

- Questions are raised whether it can attract the investment needed in a region that already has well-established transport and business hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

"The backbone of investment in The Line will come from the 500 billion dollar support to Neom by the Saudi government, PIF and local and global investors over 10 years," the prince told reporters in the city of Al-Ula, referring to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The announcement shows the extent to which Prince Mohammed is thinking about life after oil for the kingdom, which earned over half of government revenue from crude in 2020. The project was the first major development to be announced within Neom.

"Why do we accept sacrificing nature for development?” the prince said, citing rising sea levels and carbon emissions in a manner rare for a Saudi official. No journey within The Line will be longer than 20 minutes," he said.