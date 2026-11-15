No relief for US air travellers yet! Thousands of flights hit by cancellations and delays

The situation of air travel in the US remained chaotic on Sunday as well, with thousands of flights cancelled and delayed, leaving passengers stranded and airports jammed as airlines continued to struggle with widespread disruptions.

The disruption in the US aviation sector has continued to affect airline operations on Sunday, with several thousand flights being cancelled and delayed after a technical failure in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic control. Due to this, thousands of passengers remained stranded at airports as airlines struggled to manage the backlog of cancelled services and delayed departures.

FAA chief Bryan Bedford said on Saturday (local time) that flight operations were unlikely to return to normal until late Sunday.

Over 6,000 flights cancelled across US on Saturday

According to aviation tracking website FlightAware, more than 6,150 flights were cancelled and over 7,300 delayed across the US by 6:45 PM ET on Saturday. For those unversed, a day earlier, when approximately 9,200 flights were cancelled and another 7,500 faced delays.

Not only that, More than 530 flights scheduled for Sunday had already been cancelled by Saturday evening.

What caused the US flight disruption?

The disruption in airline services in the US began on Friday (local time) when the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop, halting almost all departing flights for nearly five hours. This all started after a technical glitch in the air traffic control system.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy dismissed the possibility of a cyberattack behind the outage, while Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency had found no evidence of malicious activity or any AI-related disruption.

''A lot of questions came in yesterday, was, was this a cyberattack? Did some foreign nation attack this network? And the answer to that is we don't believe so. Once we were able to isolate the work that was being done at this remote location, all of our systems came back online. This was an FAA system that didn't meet the moment,'' Duffy said.