No regrets about starting Iran war? Donald Trump says he would do it again

US President Donald Trump expressed no regrets about starting a war with Iran, stating that he would have taken the same action even with potential impacts on the midterm elections. He made these remarks during an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

US President Donald Trump said he has no regrets about starting the Iran war and added that If I had it to do again I would do exactly what I did Speaking to Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham on Thursday stateside, Trump said that he would have attacked Iran despite the impact on the midterm elections

If we had not done Iran you would be cruising to a midterm victory right now Ingraham told Trump to which Trump replied, supposing we were cruising and all of a sudden Iran has a nuclear weapon They would use it He added that if Iran had a nuclear weapon the Islamic Republic would wipe out Israel and the Middle East and start hitting US cities

Iran war could drag beyond Trump term, markets brace for longer conflict

His comments come as markets brace for a longer Iran war after a Wall Street Journal report revealed that top White House advisors had discussed with Trump the possibility that the Iran war could drag on beyond his current term Trump has said that the war will end immediately after the midterm elections and oil and gas prices will also fall, adding on to his months-long claims that the conflict will end soon

In separate comments to NewsNation on Thursday, Trump denied reports that there was any damage to US assets after Iran claimed it had damaged multiple US fighter aircraft at a base in Jordan No damage. No, nothing, Trump said when asked if there was any truth to the reports

Washington steps up economic pressure, sanctions on large bank from Monday

Washington is intensifying its efforts to isolate Iran from the global economic network, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announcing upcoming sanctions against a major bank next week. "We are going to implement these sanctions on Monday to honor the memory of our fallen citizens on 9/11. So, keep an eye on this development," Bessent stated.

He also mentioned that the administration has sanctioned and closed the Dubai branches of Egypt's second-largest bank, claiming it had provided Iran with $18 billion. Additionally, the largest Turkish bank involved in funding Iran has also been sanctioned, although Bessent did not disclose the names of these banks.

In a recent interview with NewsNation, former President Trump was asked how Iran is managing to withstand the current economic pressure. He replied, "I do not know if they will be able to hold out. However, it will be resolved after the elections, or perhaps sooner. It will be settled right after the election."