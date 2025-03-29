Hundreds of international students studying in the United States have received abrupt emails, notifying them that visas have been cancelled due to their participation in campus activism, reported The Economic Times.

Hundreds of international students studying in the United States have received abrupt emails, notifying them that visas have been cancelled due to their participation in campus activism, reported The Economic Times.

The students, of whom many are Indians, now face the issue of immediate deportation without a prior warning or notice. As per reports, the move is a part of the US administration's newly implemented initiative, titled, "Catch and Revoke". The initiative aims to use Artificial Intelligence to keep an eye on students taking part in activism, known to back extremist groups.

The authorities claim that the move is necessary in order to maintain national security. Meanwhile, over 300 students have had their visas revoked within the first three weeks from the beginning of the US administration's initiative.

A significant aspect of the process involves monitoring students' social media activities. The Department of State has been observing their online engagement, including likes, comments and shares.

What does the email say?

As per the report by The Economic Times, the email informs the affected students that their visas stand revoked under Section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, with a warning that failing to leave the country could impose penalties, detention, or even deportation to a third country.