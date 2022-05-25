No petrol at station in Lahore, no cash in ATM: Ex-Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez

File photo: Twitter/Mohammad Hafeez

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez Wednesday complained about the shortage of petrol and cash in Pakistan’s Lahore, saying why a common man has to suffer from political decisions.

"No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions," the former Pakistan all-rounder wrote on Twitter.

No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore No cash available in ATM machines Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions. @ImranKhanPTI @CMShehbaz @MaryamNSharif @BBhuttoZardari — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) May 24, 2022

READ | Shahid Afridi tweets in support of Yasin Malik, Amit Mishra gives befitting reply

He has also tagged former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and current Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif among other politicians.

Hafeez represented Pakistan across all three formats and had a decorated international career in which he won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

In March this year, Pakistan saw a change of governance as cricketer turned politician Imran Khan was ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan via a no-confidence motion in the parliament.

On 10 April, a no-confidence vote was conducted and he was ousted from office, becoming the first prime minister in Pakistan to be removed from office by a vote of no confidence.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif was nominated as a candidate for Prime Minister by opposition parties following a vote of a no-confidence motion. He was elected Prime Minister on April 11, 2022.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow launches new attacks against eastern Ukrainian towns