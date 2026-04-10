No peace talks in Islamabad?, Iran denies reports of its team reaching Pakistan

Iran has refused that its delegation has left the country to hold ‘ceasefire’ talks with US in Pakistan’s Islamabad, calling the reports ‘fake.’

Iran has refused that its delegation has left the country to hold ‘ceasefire’ talks with US in Pakistan’s Islamabad, calling the reports ‘fake.’ As per Tasnim report, neither Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi nor Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has left the country.

“The news from some media outlets that an Iranian negotiating team has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, to negotiate with the Americans is completely false,” the source told Tasnim.