'No one should be permanently banned', People ask Elon Musk to get Donald Trump back on Twitter

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the person who just bought Twitter, addressed the issue of whether Donald Trump will be allowed to return to the social media network on Monday.

"If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!" the new Twitter CEO tweeted.

According to The NY Post, after acquiring Twitter in a USD 44 billion acquisition last week, Musk started firing the company's top executives.

Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's veteran head of legal, policy, and trust, who was in charge of making important account decisions like suspending Trump, as well as CEO Parag Agrawal were among the officials he let go.

The social media platform "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," the entrepreneur claimed. That implies that suspended accounts, even those owned by Trump, won't instantly rejoin Twitter.

Musk, who describes himself as a "free speech absolutist," had promised to restore Trump's account in the weeks and months before his purchase.

Musk may suffer consequences if Trump is reinstated, as the Wall Street Journal reported that several major brands were planning to cut connections with Twitter if Musk went through with it, according to the New York Post.

According to the NY Post, Musk attempted to calm anxious Madison Avenue last week by promising that he would not permit Twitter to turn into a purely commercial platform. Musk appears conscious of what an advertiser exodus might mean for his company's bottom line "free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all."

Following the events in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump was prohibited from using Twitter, his favoured platform for reaching the general public. Since then, the former US President has maintained a presence on Truth Social, his social networking app.

Twitter users bomb-barded the comments section with requests for Trump to return.

One of the user stated that, "Every single person deserves one second chance on the platform with the new free speech content rules. If they mess up again, then that is your decision. But, frankly, everyone should be granted a blanket amnesty. That’s only fair."

Another user commented that, "No one should be permanently banned."

(With inputs from ANI)