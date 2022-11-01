Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

'No one should be permanently banned', People ask Elon Musk to get Donald Trump back on Twitter

Elon Musk, the newly appointed owner of Twitter, has something to say about the rumors that Donald Trump may rejoin the social media platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

'No one should be permanently banned', People ask Elon Musk to get Donald Trump back on Twitter
'No one should be permanently banned', People ask Elon Musk to get Donald Trump back on Twitter

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the person who just bought Twitter, addressed the issue of whether Donald Trump will be allowed to return to the social media network on Monday.

"If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!" the new Twitter CEO tweeted.

According to The NY Post, after acquiring Twitter in a USD 44 billion acquisition last week, Musk started firing the company's top executives.

Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's veteran head of legal, policy, and trust, who was in charge of making important account decisions like suspending Trump, as well as CEO Parag Agrawal were among the officials he let go.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-elon-musk-shares-his-halloween-outfit-leaves-twitter-confused-about-his-inspiration-2997815

The social media platform "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," the entrepreneur claimed. That implies that suspended accounts, even those owned by Trump, won't instantly rejoin Twitter.

Musk, who describes himself as a "free speech absolutist," had promised to restore Trump's account in the weeks and months before his purchase.

Musk may suffer consequences if Trump is reinstated, as the Wall Street Journal reported that several major brands were planning to cut connections with Twitter if Musk went through with it, according to the New York Post.

According to the NY Post, Musk attempted to calm anxious Madison Avenue last week by promising that he would not permit Twitter to turn into a purely commercial platform. Musk appears conscious of what an advertiser exodus might mean for his company's bottom line "free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all."

Following the events in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump was prohibited from using Twitter, his favoured platform for reaching the general public. Since then, the former US President has maintained a presence on Truth Social, his social networking app.

Twitter users bomb-barded the comments section with requests for Trump to return.

One of the user stated that, "Every single person deserves one second chance on the platform with the new free speech content rules. If they mess up again, then that is your decision. But, frankly, everyone should be granted a blanket amnesty. That’s only fair."

Another user commented that, "No one should be permanently banned."

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: 8 times actor addressed social taboos in movies
Detox: 5 ways to cleanse your kidney
Central Vista Avenue to open for public soon, here is what it looks like: In Pics
Dusshera 2022: Arvind Trivedi, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, actors who played Raavan on screen
Chenab Bridge: Indian Railways shares stunning pictures of the world's highest rail bridge, check here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration process deadline extended: Check new dates, how to apply, late fee details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.