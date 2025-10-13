‘No one is...’: Israel calls for Nobel Peace Prize for Donald Trump as he calls Netanyahu...

Israel has backed Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize next year, in 2026 as he heaped praise on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he called him a “great man” and “man of exceptional courage and patriotism.”

A lot has recently happened in the Gaza war, which has been going on for two years. US President Donald Trump, who was making efforts to end the war, has been successful as the two parties agreed to Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan. As Donald Trump landed in Tel Aviv, Israel called to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize next year, three days after the Nobel committee announced Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as the winner.

Israel calls for the Nobel Prize for Trump

At Israel’s parliament, Knesset, speaker Amir Ohana declared that Israel will mobilise speakers and leaders worldwide to nominate Trump for the peace prize next year. He said, “There is no one more deserving than you.” This support came amid Trump’s heaping praise on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he called him a “great man” and “man of exceptional courage and patriotism.”

The US President said the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and the return of hostages, is not only the end of war but the end of terror and death. He called it the start of a great concord and lasting harmony for Israel. “This is not only the end of a war. This is the end of the age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God. It's the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region. I believe that so strongly. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East,” he said in parliament.

Gaza ceasefire

The Gaza ceasefire started after both parties agreed to the peace plan, after which Hamas released a list of the 20 living hostages it will free as part of the ceasefire, while Israeli authorities are likely to release over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. Israelis welcomed seven hostages from Gaza in exchange for the breakthrough ceasefire after two years of war. On the other side of the border in the occupied West Bank, families welcomed Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel for years. The key exchange of hostages and prisoners follows a breakthrough ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump after two years of war.

While accepting Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal, Netanyahu threatened to resume bombing if Hamas does not lay down arms. Israel has begun withdrawing its troops from certain parts of the area.