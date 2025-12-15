FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
No New Year's Eve celebrations at Paris' Champs-Élysées! know why authorities cancelled famed concert

Paris' famed Champs-Elysees will remain empty as the authorities have cancelled the New Year's Eve party at the venue. They have asked the people to watch the fireworks and other celebrations from home on their TV.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 12:15 AM IST

Major cities in the world light up and the revelers cheer in celebratory mood at New Year’ Eve, and they wait for the clock to strike midnight to welcome ‘Happy New Year’. However, Paris will not be a part of this celebration, and the famous Champs-Elysees will be silent on December 31. Revelers are not allowed to crowd there and have been instructed to stay at home.  

Authorities will play a pre-recorded video broadcast, but the Arc de Triomphe will still light up with the Arc de Triomphe at midnight which people can watch via the broadcast from their home.  

Why is Paris cancelling New Year’s eve party? 

The Paris police have cancelled the live concert which the mayor agreed to. The authorities have urged the city dwellers to watch the celebration at their home on TV than join in with the crowd physically.  

The reason behind this big change is that the venue has been facing violence for quite some time as young and majority Muslim migrants coming from Paris’ infamous suburbs, especially at night, to pillage luxury stores, brawl with Parisians and police and other notorious activities.  

The structure is iconic as it draws elated city revelers in millions to enjoy New Year Eve’s festivity for around 60 years. According to officials, many parts of Paris have witnessed various incidents of violence during such popular events. Police said that these miscreants have looted, damaged property in the past two years.  

On a previous New Year's Eve, authorities reported numerous vehicle fires and multiple arrests. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
