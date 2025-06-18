WORLD
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday warned Israel and said that Tehran will harshly retaliate against Israel's attacks as aerial attacks between the two nations continued overnight, marking the sixth day of the war.
We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 17, 2025
We will show the Zionists no mercy.
Meanwhile, the Iranian armed forces chief warned of imminent "punitive operations" against Israel. "Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces: The operations carried out so far have been a warning for deterrence, and punitive operations will be forthcoming," IRNA News Agency posted on X.
The Israel Defense Forces issued an "urgent warning" for people to evacuate District 18 of Tehran, Iran. "In the coming hours, the IDF will operate in the area--just as it has over the past few days throughout Tehran--to strike military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime," the IDF said in the statement.
"To all civilians, for your safety and well-being, we urge you to evacuate immediately from the marked area in District 18," the statement continued. The Israel Defense Forces said it has identified more missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday morning local time.
This comes after several projectile impacts were recently reported in the Coastal, Southern and Central districts of the country. "The public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice," the IDF said. Iran's air defenses are repelling projectiles over the capital Tehran, the semi-official Iranian outlet Mehr News Agency reported.
A video posted on the agency's X page showed flashes in the sky as explosions were heard throughout the city.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel plans on striking key targets in Tehran. Israel's air force is also targeting ballistic launching sites in Isfahan, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said.
Meantime, Iran's Cyber Security Command said that Israel launched "a widespread cyber war" against Iranian digital infrastructure. Additionally, The IDF said it has identified a new wave of incoming missiles fired from Iran and explosions were heard over Tel Aviv.
At least 2,725 people in Israel have been evacuated from their homes since the conflict began, according to the country's Government Press Office (GPO). As of Tuesday, the death toll in Israel remains at 24, but more than 647 people are injured, the government said. At least 224 people have been killed in Iran since hostilities began on Friday.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) demanded for an "unconditional surrender" from Iran amid escalating tensions with Israel.
In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said "we" now have "complete and total control of the skies over Iran" and "we know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding". He warned "our patience is wearing thin", and then posted, "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"
"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," Trump wrote on his social media 'Truth Social'."Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.' Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA," he said in a post.
"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don't want missiles shot at civilians or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin," he added.
His remarks have come amid six days since Israel began attacking Iran, both sides continue to fire at each other. Iran warned people in Tel Aviv and Haifa to evacuate - while in Tehran, there are reports of more explosions. Many Iranians are trying to flee Tehran.
Israel has launched a series of airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets, prompting retaliatory attacks from Tehran. Trump has been vocal in his support for Israel, emphasising that Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.
