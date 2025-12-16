FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who played key role in Reliance's growth, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, very close to Mukesh Ambani, his business is...

No mention of India, Indian Army as Bangladesh celebrates independence from Pakistan, victory over Pakistan Army

'Modi ji has deep hatred for...': LoP Rahul Gandhi blasts Centre over G Ram G bill

Not Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Thamma; documentary on this 2025 Bollywood superhit film to release in cinemas this Friday

Who is Mangesh Yadav? Left-arm speedster from MP T20 League joins Virat Kohli's RCB at Rs 5.2 crore

CLAT 2026 Results: Results to be declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check date, how to download scorecard

Explained: Why Arab Spring shook Jordan, failed to topple King Abdullah II?

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who played key role in Reliance's growth, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, very close to Mukesh Ambani, his business is...

Meet man who played key role in Reliance's growth, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Amba

No mention of India, Indian Army as Bangladesh celebrates independence from Pakistan, victory over Pakistan Army

No mention of India, Indian Army as Bangladesh celebrates freedom from Pakistan

'Modi ji has deep hatred for...': LoP Rahul Gandhi blasts Centre over G Ram G bill

'Modi ji has deep hatred for...': LoP Rahul Gandhi on G Ram G bill

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...

Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids at IPL 2026 auction

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques

HomeWorld

WORLD

No mention of India, Indian Army as Bangladesh celebrates independence from Pakistan, victory over Pakistan Army

Bangladesh celebrated the Victory Day or Vijay Diwas that began at sunrise with a 31-gun salute at the old Dhaka airport area by an artillery regiment of the Bangladesh Army. However, no one mention India and the role of Indian Army.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 08:20 PM IST

No mention of India, Indian Army as Bangladesh celebrates independence from Pakistan, victory over Pakistan Army
The Pakistan Army surrendered to India after the India-Pakistan War of 1971. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bangladesh on Tuesday celebrated the 54th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan in the liberation war with India's support, and to mark the solemn moment, 54 paratroopers parachuted from the sky to the ground. December 16 is also observed as Vijay Diwas in India, marking the end of a nine-month war against Pakistan in 1971, where Indian forces and Mukti Bahini secured victory, leading to East Pakistan's liberation and the birth of Bangladesh.

Victory Day is being celebrated across Bangladesh through various programmes. Tributes have been paid to the martyrs of the Liberation War from the morning, and people from all walks of life have laid wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar, near Dhaka.
The official observance of the Victory Day began at sunrise with a 31-gun salute at the old Dhaka airport area by an artillery regiment of the Bangladesh Army in honour of the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the great war of independence.

The Bangladesh Armed Forces conducted a spectacular fly-past to mark Victory Day. Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, was present on the occasion and was also witnessed by the people of Dhaka. Yunus will also address the nation this evening. The address will be broadcast simultaneously on Bangladesh Television (BTV), BTV News, and Bangladesh Betar. 

Ironically, no official gratitude to India came from Bangladesh, where radical Islam is on the rise, and the country is moving towards Pakistan, which was responsible for the torture, rape and murder of lakhs of Bangladeshis during the liberation war. It was in stark contrast to 2021, when the nation celebrated the 50 years of victory over Pakistan by hosting a military parade with the then Indian President Ram Nath Kovind as a guest of honour.

On December 16, 1971, Pakistani soldiers surrendered to a joint India-Bangladesh force, formally making Bangladesh a new nation under the leadership of Mukti Bahini leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. During the Bangladesh Liberation War, India played a crucial role in supporting the Bangladeshi freedom fighters. From providing refuge and training to the Mukti Bahini to offering diplomatic and military assistance, India stood firmly by Bangladesh's side. 

The Indian Armed Forces eventually intervened directly, leading to the swift capitulation of Pakistani forces and the eventual birth of an independent Bangladesh. India's support was instrumental in turning the tide and remains a deeply significant chapter in the history of both nations. The defining moment of Bangladesh's Victory Day was the formal surrender of over 90 thousand Pakistani soldiers led by General Niazi. On that historic day, General Niazi surrendered to Indian Army Lieutenant General Aurora, effectively bringing the war to an end.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man who played key role in Reliance's growth, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, very close to Mukesh Ambani, his business is...
Meet man who played key role in Reliance's growth, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Amba
No mention of India, Indian Army as Bangladesh celebrates independence from Pakistan, victory over Pakistan Army
No mention of India, Indian Army as Bangladesh celebrates freedom from Pakistan
'Modi ji has deep hatred for...': LoP Rahul Gandhi blasts Centre over G Ram G bill
'Modi ji has deep hatred for...': LoP Rahul Gandhi on G Ram G bill
Not Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Thamma; documentary on this 2025 Bollywood superhit film to release in cinemas this Friday
Documentary on this 2025 Bollywood superhit film to release this Friday
Who is Mangesh Yadav? Left-arm speedster from MP T20 League joins Virat Kohli's RCB at Rs 5.2 crore
Who is Mangesh Yadav? Left-arm speedster from MP T20 League joins Virat Kohli's
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids at IPL 2026 auction
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement