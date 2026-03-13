FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Beware! Iran can bomb head quarters of Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Nvidia, What happens if Tehran takes this step?

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer sells tickets worth Rs 60 crore ahead of paid previews

'No Life Insurance': Israeli PM Netanyahu's stark warning to Mojtaba Khamenei; calls Iran's Supreme Leader 'puppet'

What It Takes to Build a Television Format: Ranjeet Thakur's Approach

US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions in Central Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road building hit | Watch video

Sensex down 800 pts, Nifty slips 270 pts amid crude oil spike; Rupee nears all-time low

IPL 2026: #BoycottSRH trends as Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds picks Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed; its Twitter account suspended

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's mysterious absence sparks health concerns; Is he in coma?

Who is Surya Midha? Indian who beat Mark Zuckerberg in Forbes' Billionaire's list

Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar's heartfelt birthday note says 'none of this I take for granted' amidst 'peak detailing' memes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Israel drop nuclear bomb over Iran if it is pushed to defeat? What did US president say when he dropped atom bomb on Nagasaki?

Will Israel drop nuclear bomb over Iran if it is pushed to defeat?

Beware! Iran can bomb head quarters of Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Nvidia, What happens if Tehran takes this step?

Iran can bomb head quarters of Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Oracle?

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer sells tickets worth Rs 60 crore ahead of paid previews

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 earns Rs 60 crore in advance booking

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi

HomeWorld

WORLD

'No Life Insurance': Israeli PM Netanyahu's stark warning to Mojtaba Khamenei; calls Iran's Supreme Leader 'puppet'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delivered a direct warning to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, suggesting that Israel could look at targeting him just as they did his father. Asked if Israel would go after Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, Netanyahu replied: "I wouldn't issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organisations. This is their patron of terrorism. And I don't intend to provide an exact report here about what we are planning or what we are going to do."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Mar 13, 2026, 12:18 PM IST

'No Life Insurance': Israeli PM Netanyahu's stark warning to Mojtaba Khamenei; calls Iran's Supreme Leader 'puppet'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delivered a direct warning to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, suggesting that Israel could look at targeting him just as they did his father. Asked if Israel would go after Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, Netanyahu replied: "I wouldn't issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organisations. This is their patron of terrorism. And I don't intend to provide an exact report here about what we are planning or what we are going to do."

Netanyahu dubbed the younger Khamenei a "puppet" of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps who "cannot show his face in public."

In a strong statement, Netanyahu suggested that developments in the region have transformed the strategic balance involving Israel, Iran and the broader Middle East, while also hinting at possible future actions against groups that Israel considers terrorist organisations."Even now, it can be said with certainty: This is no longer the same Iran. This is no longer the same Middle East. And this is also not the same Israel. We are not waiting, we are initiating, we are attacking. And we are doing so with a force the like of which has not been seen before," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader also referred to political conditions inside Iran and said Israel's actions aim to create circumstances that could encourage change within the country. However, he acknowledged that such an outcome would ultimately depend on the Iranian people themselves."I have added another goal: to create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow this terrible, tyrannical regime. Creating conditions doesn't guarantee that it will happen. And I told them just now what I said a moment ago. I said, 'It's up to you.' It depends on you," he said.

Netanyahu acknowledged that Israel's military actions could weaken Iran's leadership but stressed that the fate of the regime would ultimately depend on the Iranian people themselves."You can lead someone to water, but you can't make them drink," Netanyahu said, referring to the possibility of a popular uprising against the Islamic Republic.

The remarks come at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with both countries accusing each other of supporting destabilising activities across the Middle East. Israel has repeatedly alleged that Iran backs militant groups operating in several parts of the region, including in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza. Tehran, however, has denied the accusations and has criticised Israel's military actions in the region.

Israel has carried out a number of operations targeting what it describes as Iranian military infrastructure and allied armed groups in neighbouring countries. The Israeli government maintains that these actions are necessary to prevent Iran from expanding its military presence and influence near Israeli borders.

(Except for the headline, the story has't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Beware! Iran can bomb head quarters of Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Nvidia, What happens if Tehran takes this step?
Iran can bomb head quarters of Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Oracle?
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer sells tickets worth Rs 60 crore ahead of paid previews
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 earns Rs 60 crore in advance booking
'No Life Insurance': Israeli PM Netanyahu's stark warning to Mojtaba Khamenei; calls Iran's Supreme Leader 'puppet'
'No Life Insurance': Israeli PM Netanyahu's stark warning to Mojtaba Khamenei
What It Takes to Build a Television Format: Ranjeet Thakur's Approach
What It Takes to Build a Television Format: Ranjeet Thakur's Approach
US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions in Central Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road building hit | Watch video
US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions in Central Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road building hit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more
Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?
Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement