Massive protest erupted in the United States and several other cities in the world on Saturday, under the banner 'No King' in opposition to US President Donald Trump. This is a third such demonstration, with two previous No King protest were held in June and October last year.

Massive protest erupted in the United States and several other cities in the world on Saturday, under the banner 'No King' in opposition to US President Donald Trump. More than 3,300 events were planned in all ⁠50 states, making it the largest day of domestic political protest in U.S. in history. This is a third such demonstration, with two previous No King protest were held in June and October last year, and millions of people took part against Trump’s rising authoritarianism and corruption.

The protestors held demonstration against Donald Trump's administration policies, including mass deportations, deployment of federal forces in major cities, and crackdown on left-wing and liberal groups. Moreover, the war in Iran has also been highly criticised, which has killed 13 U.S. service members and around 1500 Iranian civilians. Protestors slammed the war, calling it 'illegal.'

Third No King Protest

The flagship protest was held in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota on March 28, where tens of thousands filled the streets around the state capitol to commiserate, mourn and speak out again the Trump administration. The protests also known as No Kings 3, was fueled by Iran War and the ICE shooting two American citizens Renée Nicole Good, Alex Pretti, and Keith Porter in Minneapolis.

The rally featured prominent political leaders such as Senator Bernie Sanders, Governor Tim Walz, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Musicians including Bruce Springsteen and Joan Baez also performed, drawing large crowds. Bruce Springsteen sang his song about the death and destruction brought by ICE titled “Streets of Minneapolis”.

In other major cities of US, including Washington DC, Chicago, New York City, several protests were held under 'No King' banner demonstration. Organizers said millions were expected to gather in the U.S. in what they predicted would be the “single largest non-violent day of action” in American history. Demonstrations were also held several cities in France, Portugal, Germany, Italy and Greece.

No Kings organisers on their website called for people to protest on March 28, with a message, that read, "In America, we have No Kings."

"Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink. Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people - not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies. On March 28, we show up together, and we say, loud and clear: No Kings."

Previous No King Protests

The first No King protest took place on 14 June 2025 around 2,100 sites nationwide in major cities, and arounf 5 millions of protestors attended it. It was against a a large-scale, expensive military parade in Washington, D.C., that Trump had ordered to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary, and his 79th birthday. In the second No King protest held in October 2025, americans across all 50 states marched in protests against the Trump administration against authoritarianism with motto that there should be no kings in the US. 7 million participants were recorded, making it one of the largest single-day protests in American history. It was against Immigration crackdowns and government shutdowns.