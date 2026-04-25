FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kailash Hills Case Update: Police to question family of rape-murder accused

Iranian team arrives in Pakistan, no direct talks with US, what next?

Gold, silver prices today, April 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

'99.9% Muslims in India are descendants of Hindus': RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

US-Iran war: Trump sending envoys Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for fresh round of peace talks

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, climb to second spot in points table

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness measures, set to launch awareness campaigns

Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt reveals he got idea for movie in Yedwada jail, took inputs from jail inmates: '4000 qaidiyon ne story di mujhe'

AAP to demand disqualification of Raghav Chadha, others from Rajya Sabha for joining BJP

US-Iran peace talks second round on? Iranian FM Araghchi to reach Pakistan tonight

  • LATEST
Kailash Hills Case Update: Police to question family of rape-murder accused

Kailash Hills Case Update: Police to question family of rape-murder accused

Gold, silver prices today, April 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, April 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

'99.9% Muslims in India are descendants of Hindus': RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

'99% Indian Muslims are descendants of Hindus': RSS leader Hosabale

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iranian team arrives in Pakistan, no direct talks with US, what next?

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani leaders, amid efforts to promote regional peace.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 07:33 AM IST

Iranian team arrives in Pakistan, no direct talks with US, what next?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A high-level Iranian team headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Islamabad on Friday, pointing to fresh diplomatic moves aimed at restarting the frozen discussions between Iran and the United States. Pakistan has now stepped forward as a central go-between in the effort. However, Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday (local time) said that no talks are scheduled with the United States in Islamabad during the ongoing visit of a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani leaders, amid efforts to promote regional peace.

He also clarified that no direct meeting is planned between Iran and the United States during the visit.

Iran ruled out direct talks with the US

In a post on X, Baghaei wrote, "We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region."

"No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan," the post read.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday (local time), raising prospects of renewed peace talks between Tehran and the United States, ARY News reported.

US envoys headed to Islamabad for parallel discussions

Washington is also arranging its own diplomatic outreach, with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner due to land in Islamabad for talks.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt verified the plan, saying that the exchanges would be direct but managed through Pakistan. She noted that Vice President JD Vance would stay involved from Washington, working with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the national security team.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kailash Hills Case Update: Police to question family of rape-murder accused
Kailash Hills Case Update: Police to question family of rape-murder accused
Iranian team arrives in Pakistan, no direct talks with US, what next?
Iranian team arrives in Pakistan, no direct talks with US, what next?
Gold, silver prices today, April 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
'99.9% Muslims in India are descendants of Hindus': RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale
'99% Indian Muslims are descendants of Hindus': RSS leader Hosabale
US-Iran war: Trump sending envoys Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for fresh round of peace talks
US-Iran war: Trump sends top envoys to Pakistan for peace talks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement