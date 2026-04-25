Iranian team arrives in Pakistan, no direct talks with US, what next?

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani leaders, amid efforts to promote regional peace.

A high-level Iranian team headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Islamabad on Friday, pointing to fresh diplomatic moves aimed at restarting the frozen discussions between Iran and the United States. Pakistan has now stepped forward as a central go-between in the effort. However, Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday (local time) said that no talks are scheduled with the United States in Islamabad during the ongoing visit of a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani leaders, amid efforts to promote regional peace.

He also clarified that no direct meeting is planned between Iran and the United States during the visit.

Iran ruled out direct talks with the US

In a post on X, Baghaei wrote, "We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region."

We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region.



No meeting… pic.twitter.com/1vP51xIoep April 24, 2026

"No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan," the post read.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday (local time), raising prospects of renewed peace talks between Tehran and the United States, ARY News reported.

US envoys headed to Islamabad for parallel discussions

Washington is also arranging its own diplomatic outreach, with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner due to land in Islamabad for talks.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt verified the plan, saying that the exchanges would be direct but managed through Pakistan. She noted that Vice President JD Vance would stay involved from Washington, working with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the national security team.