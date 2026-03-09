FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
No Indians killed in Al Kharj missile attack: Embassy in Riyadh issues first statement

The embassy has been in touch with the Saudi authorities and is monitoring the situation closely. Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al Kharj late on Sunday and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 08:31 AM IST

No Indians killed in Al Kharj missile attack: Embassy in Riyadh issues first statement
The Indian embassy in Riyadh has issued a statement confirming that no Indian national was killed in the missile strike that hit a residential compound in Al Kharj city in Saudi Arabia. The clarification comes after reports emerged on Sunday suggesting an Indian national was among the casualties. In a post on X, the mission said it was "a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening."

Embassy in touch with Saudi authorities

The embassy has been in touch with the Saudi authorities and is monitoring the situation closely. Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al Kharj late on Sunday and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident. The embassy confirmed that the injured individual is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj.

Earlier reports had indicated that an Indian national was among the two people killed in the projectile strike on a residential location belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al Kharj Governorate. However, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense had stated that two foreign nationals – one Indian and one Bangladeshi – were killed, while 12 Bangladeshi residents were injured in the incident.

Saudi civil defense responds

The Saudi Civil Defense responded to the incident, stating that the strike caused material damage to the residential compound. The agency emphasized that attacks on civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, saying, "The Civil Defense responded to the fall of a military projectile on a residential location belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate."

Advisory issued for Indians in Saudi Arabia

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian embassy in Riyadh has advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities. The mission urged Indians to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines, and follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the embassy.

The embassy's operations in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah continue to function normally, with consular camps being organized regularly. Several airlines are operating flights between Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam and multiple destinations in India, officials noted.

