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'No Hard Feelings, We Understand': US on India warning over Russia sanctions bill with 100% tariff threat

MEA warned that the bill could impact US-India relations and the energy market. A senior US official stated that Congress has taken a hard approach by calling out India, while Trump has a broad national security waiver.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 10:30 AM IST

'No Hard Feelings, We Understand': US on India warning over Russia sanctions bill with 100% tariff threat
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US has taken note of India's warning that passage of Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act - which threatens up to 100% tariffs on top 5 purchasers of Russian energy that likely includes India - could have adverse impact on US-India relationship, senior US State Department official indicated.

"Of course, Indian government has to respond. Congress took a pretty hard approach, especially publicly. You had members of Congress calling out India in particular, so of course India has to respond. We understand that they have a domestic constituency, as do we. Like there's no sort of hard feelings on any of that kind of activity," said official.

Following passage of Russia sanctions bill in US House of Representatives, India's Ministry of External Affairs released statement warning of legislation's potential impact.

"This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors. Its potential implications for not just bilateral relationship but also international energy market have been very clearly articulated by Indian side," MEA said.

Trump has national security waiver: US official

However, senior US official also explained that passage of bill gave President Donald Trump a tool that came with a "broad national security waiver". Official refrained from commenting on whether India would receive such waiver but pointed out scenarios in which US commander-in-chief would utilise waiver authority.

Russia sanctions act was also discussed during meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to US State Department's readout, Secretary Rubio also pointed out Washington could be "well positioned" to help countries meet energy security needs.

Asked whether this meant US would help India diversify energy sources, official said: "India has been looking for long time to diversify its energy sources. They're a country that has massive energy needs..Unfortunately, Venezuelan oil was cut off, Iran was cut off, and so options were very limited. Now, with President Trump's incredibly successful operation in Venezuela, we are moving into better position where countries like India are going to be able to get access to that market, and that's something Secretary has talked about publicly."

Official also pointed to Washington's continued investment in relationship with India, including through Quad which has met regularly throughout 2026. Official also pointed to Secretary Rubio's upcoming visit to India in October, which will be his second visit this year.

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