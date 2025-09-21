No fix stance on H-1B visa? Elon Musk's mixed views on H-1B visa resurface after Donald Trump's restrictions

In December 2024, Musk strongly defended the H-1B visa program, stating that it played a significant role in the success of his companies, SpaceX and Tesla.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a significant change to the H-1B visa policy, requiring companies to pay a USD 100,000 fee for each new H-1B visa petition. The move is seen as a bid to curb the "abuse" of the H-1B visa program and protect American workers by encouraging companies to hire locally. Amid this, Elon Musk's past and present stance on H-1B visas has sparked controversy.



Elon Musk's mixed views on Trump's H-1B visa restrictions

In December 2024, Musk strongly defended the H-1B visa program, stating that it played a significant role in the success of his companies, SpaceX and Tesla. "The reason I’m in America, along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong, is because of H1B," he posted on X on December 28. Musk even went as far as to say he'd "go to war" to defend the program. “Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend," he had written in a now-viral post.

However, Musk had also suggested that the H-1B system needs significant reform, including raising the minimum salary for visa holders and adding yearly costs for maintaining the H-1B. suggested that the H-1B system needs significant reform, including raising the minimum salary for visa holders and adding yearly costs for maintaining the H-1B. "Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically. I’ve been very clear that the program is broken and needs major reform," he had tweeted. Musk's potential shift in stance has drawn attention online, given his complex relationship with Trump.



Trump's H-1B visa fee hike

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has announced a sharp increase in the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000. A large number of Indians are employed in the US on H-1B visas, and the move is expected to have a significant impact on the technology sector. However, the Trump administration has clarified that this will be a one-time fee, applicable only to new visa applications.