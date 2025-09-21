Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Top 7 iconic performances that define her career, from Poo to Geet
As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stunning profile pictures
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can’t wait for...'
GST rate cuts effective from September 22: Prices of over 375 items to get slashed, check full list here of goods and services getting cheaper
Navratri 2025: 5 famous temples in Delhi-NCR to seek Maa Durga's blessings
Madhuri Dixit wanted to marry this cricketer, but one misunderstanding ended their love story; he is...; here’s what went wrong
Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire, dances her heart out with Urmila Matondkar and Karan Johar: Watch viral
Jaane Jaan turns 2: 7 reasons why Vijay Varma's role remains unforgettable
Meet woman, who lost her corporate job during COVID-19, took THIS major decision, now earns Rs 60 lakhs, she is...
No fix stance on H-1B visa? Elon Musk's mixed views on H-1B visa resurface after Donald Trump's restrictions
WORLD
In December 2024, Musk strongly defended the H-1B visa program, stating that it played a significant role in the success of his companies, SpaceX and Tesla.
US President Donald Trump has imposed a significant change to the H-1B visa policy, requiring companies to pay a USD 100,000 fee for each new H-1B visa petition. The move is seen as a bid to curb the "abuse" of the H-1B visa program and protect American workers by encouraging companies to hire locally. Amid this, Elon Musk's past and present stance on H-1B visas has sparked controversy.
Elon Musk's mixed views on Trump's H-1B visa restrictions
In December 2024, Musk strongly defended the H-1B visa program, stating that it played a significant role in the success of his companies, SpaceX and Tesla. "The reason I’m in America, along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong, is because of H1B," he posted on X on December 28. Musk even went as far as to say he'd "go to war" to defend the program. “Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend," he had written in a now-viral post.
However, Musk had also suggested that the H-1B system needs significant reform, including raising the minimum salary for visa holders and adding yearly costs for maintaining the H-1B. suggested that the H-1B system needs significant reform, including raising the minimum salary for visa holders and adding yearly costs for maintaining the H-1B. "Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically. I’ve been very clear that the program is broken and needs major reform," he had tweeted. Musk's potential shift in stance has drawn attention online, given his complex relationship with Trump.
Trump's H-1B visa fee hike
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has announced a sharp increase in the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000. A large number of Indians are employed in the US on H-1B visas, and the move is expected to have a significant impact on the technology sector. However, the Trump administration has clarified that this will be a one-time fee, applicable only to new visa applications.