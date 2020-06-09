No defunding, dismantling of police: President Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday revealed that the there would be no defunding or dismantling of police departments during a roundtable with members of law enforcement at White House.

"There won't be defunding, there won't be dismantling of our police. And there's not going to be any disbanding of our police, our police have been letting us live in peace," Trump was quoted as saying by CNN.

Trump also added that 99 per cent of police officers are "great people".

"Sometimes you'll see some horrible things like we witnessed recently but 99, I say 99.9, but let's go with 99 per cent of them are great great people and they've done jobs that are record setting," Trump said.

Previously, the US President in a tweet wrote: "This year has seen the lowest crime numbers in our Country's recorded history, and now the Radical Left Democrats want to Defund and Abandon our Police. Sorry, I want LAW & ORDER!"

This year has seen the lowest crime numbers in our Country’s recorded history, and now the Radical Left Democrats want to Defund and Abandon our Police. Sorry, I want LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody on May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests which later on spread all across the country.

The official post mortem report of Floyd revealed that the cause of death was due to 'neck compression'.

George died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and the way of his death was "homicide," the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minneapolis announced in a statement.

Last week, as many as 40 cities and Washington D.C., imposed curfews amid the relentless protests against the death of George.