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'No cash for signing a deal': JD Vance dismisses reports on Iran agreement, calls claims 'fake information'

US Vice President JD Vance on Friday dismissed reports suggesting that Iran would receive financial incentives merely for signing the peace deal between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia, calling such claims "fake information".

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Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 12:51 AM IST

'No cash for signing a deal': JD Vance dismisses reports on Iran agreement, calls claims 'fake information'
JD Vance dismisses reports on Iran agreement, calls claims 'fake information'
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US Vice President JD Vance on Friday dismissed reports suggesting that Iran would receive financial incentives merely for signing the peace deal between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia, calling such claims "fake information". In a post on X, Vance said that no cash payments or release of funds were tied to the signing of a deal aimed at reopening the Strait and addressing concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear programme.

He asserted that the proposed arrangement had been designed to prioritise the security interests of the United States and its allies, while also offering the possibility of broader regional economic benefits if Iran complied with its commitments.

 

"I'm seeing a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the Strait and end Iran's nuclear weapons program. First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting," the post read. "The deal is structured to ensure that the US and its allies concerns are prioritized, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region. This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace," it added.

This comes after Iran's Mehr News Agency reported, citing an unnamed source close to Iran's negotiating team, that the draft agreement under discussion with the US could lead to the release of USD 24 billion in frozen Iranian assets within 60 days, further claiming that half of the funds would be made available to Tehran ahead of the final phase of negotiations.

The US Vice President also criticised sections of the media and commentators for drawing conclusions based on unverified reports regarding the negotiations. "I've noticed a couple of bizarre things in the reporting over the last few hours. First, people who (rightly) said Donald Trump was a historic president a month ago now criticizing a deal based on unconfirmed media reports. Second, people who say you can't trust a word said by the IRGC who apparently believe anonymously sourced social media posts," his post added.

Expressing confidence in the US administration's approach, the Vice President said US President Donald Trump would secure a favourable outcome.

 

Vance's remarks come after CNN, citing multiple diplomatic sources, earlier reported that the memorandum between the US and Iran is expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland, with the proposed agreement reportedly envisaging a 60-day ceasefire "on all fronts", including Lebanon, beginning immediately upon signing; the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without Iran imposing any transit charges; and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of energy supplies and commercial shipments and maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would gradually return to pre-conflict levels within 30 days of the agreement's signing.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

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