No breakthrough yet: Iran says US talks still far from agreement as ceasefire ends soon

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WORLD
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said US–Iran talks have made limited progress but major gaps remain.
Negotiations between the United States and Iran have shown limited progress, but both sides are still far from reaching a final agreement, according to senior Iranian leadership.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is also considered a key figure in Iran’s negotiating framework, said in a state television interview that discussions with Washington have advanced in parts but continue to face significant unresolved issues. He noted that major differences persist, preventing any move toward concluding terms.
Ghalibaf suggested that despite ongoing tensions, Iran believes it holds a stronger strategic position in the broader standoff. He described the situation as politically advantageous for Tehran, even while acknowledging that the opposing side retains military and economic strength.
His remarks come at a time when diplomatic engagement is being tested by rising tensions across the Gulf region and shifting security dynamics.
The situation escalated further after Iran announced renewed restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes. Tehran cited repeated breakdowns in trust and ongoing maritime pressure as reasons for tightening control over access.
Earlier reports also indicated that Iranian authorities had considered a system where vessels could be charged fees for priority passage through the waterway, further raising concerns among global shipping operators.
The developments have added uncertainty to international energy markets, as the strait is responsible for a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas transportation.
These tensions come against the backdrop of a fragile two-week ceasefire between the two countries, which is scheduled to expire on Wednesday. The pause in hostilities was intended to support diplomatic discussions, but continuing friction in maritime and regional security issues has made progress difficult.
While both sides have expressed willingness to continue talks, the atmosphere remains cautious, with no clear indication of an immediate breakthrough.
Despite rising pressure, Iranian officials maintain that engagement with the United States is still possible. However, Ghalibaf’s comments underline that Tehran views the negotiations as complex and far from resolution.
With strategic waterways, sanctions concerns, and regional security disputes all intersecting, the path toward a lasting agreement remains uncertain.