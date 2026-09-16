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'No Aggressive Element, Purely Defensive': Pakistan on defence pact with Saudi and Turkey amid Houthi attack near Mecca

Pakistan Army spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the defence pact with Saudi Arabia and Turkey has no aggressive element and is purely defensive based on collective deterrence.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 11:17 PM IST

'No Aggressive Element, Purely Defensive': Pakistan on defence pact with Saudi and Turkey amid Houthi attack near Mecca
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With Iran-backed Houthis opening a new front in the war in West Asia, Pakistan has now addressed its defence pact with Saudi Arabia and its position on the conflict.

Speaking to Al Arabiya English, Pakistan Army spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the defence pact between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey had "no aggressive element" and was based on "collective deterrence", terming it as "purely defensive."

The remarks come after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen accused the Houthi rebels on Wednesday of targeting Islam's holy city Mecca, triggering outrage across the Muslim world.

No offensive element, based on decades-old ties: Pakistan Army

The Pakistan Army spokesperson, when asked whether the defence pact with Saudi Arabia and Turkey complicates Islamabad's position towards Iran, said the military alliance was not forged "out of the blue."

"This military alliance that we have got into, it is not something that has come out of the blue. It is based on decades-old strategic relationships between the countries," Chaudhry said.

He added that Pakistan's relationship with Saudi Arabia and Turkey was based on "an emotional connection", a "cultural connection", people-to-people ties as well as a "military connection which spans over decades."

Houthis open new front, Saudi draws red line

Recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have opened a new front in the conflict in West Asia. Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia injured at least 73 civilians last week.

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it had shot down a drone south of Mecca a day earlier before it could enter the restricted airspace over Islam's holiest city. The coalition said, "The security of the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims is a red line".

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