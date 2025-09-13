Nipah Virus Alert: Trump Administration Says CDC ‘Ready to Assist’ After India confirms cases, Pakistan and China act

The United States sounded a strong alert after two cases of the fatal Nipah virus disease were confirmed in India’s eastern state of West Bengal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the US, informed that it is supervising the current situation and is prepared for COVID-like quarantines. Donald Trump administration took caution after the Indian Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the cases. The two cases pertain to two 25-year-old nurses, working at a private hospital in Barasat and infected by Nipah virus. Soon after detection, the nurses were placed in isolation in early January.

The United States sounded a strong alert after two cases of the fatal Nipah virus disease were confirmed in India’s eastern state of West Bengal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the US, informed that it is supervising the current situation and is prepared for COVID-like quarantines. Donald Trump administration took caution after the Indian Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the cases. The two cases pertain to two 25-year-old nurses, working at a private hospital in Barasat and infected by Nipah virus. Soon after detection, the nurses were placed in isolation in early January.

US health officials said that they are ‘monitoring’ the Nipah virus outbreak in India that has prompted surveillance and COVID-era travel restrictions over fears of an even deadlier pandemic as Nipah has a high fatality rate. “CDC is monitoring the situation and stands ready to assist as needed.”

India confirms two Nipah cases

The Union Ministry of Health and Welfare (MoHFW) earlier this week said that two confirmed cases of the deadly disease were found in West Bengal. Citing the reports of the NCDC, the Ministry said that these were the only reported cases from West Bengal in December last year. No new confirmed cases of the Nipah virus were reported after that.

“The situation is under constant monitoring, and all necessary public health measures are in place,” the ministry said.

“India has demonstrated its capacity to manage Nipah outbreaks during previous events and recommended public health measures are being implemented jointly by national and state health teams. At this time, there is no evidence of increased human-to-human transmission,” the WHO said.

China, Pakistan start screening

With confirmed cases in India, neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan, are among those Asian countries that have started screening at their major international airports, especially of the travellers coming from those parts of India where Nipah cases have been found.

The Chinese National Disease Control and Prevention Administration on Tuesday said no cases of Nipah virus have been found in China.

Pakistan has also ordered ramping up of screening of people for Nipah virus symptoms. The other Asian countries, which have taken similar steps, are: Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.