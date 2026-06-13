Nino Guerrero Killed: Trump video shows US strike on Tren de Aragua leader in Venezuela

Elaborating on strikes, Trump said the operation was coordinated with Venezuela, and vowed that under his leadership the group would have “no safe haven” anywhere as the U.S. hunts down its leaders and drug lords.

President Donald Trump said Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, whom he called “the infamous leader” of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua, was killed in a “swift and lethal kinetic” U.S. strike. Trump posted a video showing an explosion after the strike in Venezuela.

Nino Guerrero killed in US strikes in Venezuela

"At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth." Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

Elaborating on strikes, Trump said the operation was coordinated with Venezuela, and vowed that under his leadership the group would have “no safe haven” anywhere as the U.S. hunts down its leaders and drug lords. He said the strike delivered retribution to victims and their families, and noted that early in his administration, he designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organisation, deported thousands of members, and waged war against cartels.

Venezuelan authorities confirmed their involvement in what they described as a "joint operation".

Who was Nino Guerrero?

Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, aliasNiño” Guerrero, was the main leader of Tren de Aragua, the most important criminal group in Venezuela. He was born on December 2, 1983, in Maracay, Aragua state, a municipality just over a hundred kilometres from Caracas, Venezuela’s capital. Guerrero entered the local criminal scene when he was just 16 or 17 years old, attacking police officers and getting involved in micro-trafficking businesses around 2000. His early illicit activities involved small-time theft, robberies, and micro-trafficking businesses.

Under Niño Guerrero’s leadership, Tren de Aragua expanded from a Venezuelan prison gang into a transnational criminal network operating in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile. The network moved beyond extorting migrants to sex trafficking, contract killing, and kidnapping.

Guerrero spent years in and out of prison, escaping in 2012 by bribing a guard before being recaptured in 2013. After his return, he turned Tocorón Prison in Aragua state into a luxury compound with a zoo, restaurants, a nightclub, a casino, and a pool. In September 2023, then-President Maduro sent 11,000 troops to retake the prison, but Guerrero escaped once again as reported by BBC.