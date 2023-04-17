Ningaloo Eclipse 2023: When, where and how to watch this hybrid solar eclipse

Image: NASA

On April 20, the town of Exmouth in Western Australia will witness a rare phenomenon -- 'hybrid' solar eclipse named as the Ningaloo Eclipse which only occurs once every 400 years. The Ningaloo Eclipse will go from an annular to a complete eclipse before returning to an annular eclipse. Viewers in India won't be able to see any of the eclipse, total or partial, in any way.

The Moon does not completely block out the Sun during an annular eclipse; instead, it appears as a smaller dark disc overlaid on the Sun, giving the latter a "ring of fire" appearance.

The Total Solar Eclipse will have the shadow of the moon pass over the Ningaloo region in a 40-kilometre-wide track. The area surrounding the seascape that has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site will be the greatest spot on land to view the ensuing 62-second light show during this limited period.

Ningaloo Eclipse 2023: When and where to watch?

Only Exmouth, a hamlet on Australia's western coast, will be able to experience a total eclipse, according to the Western Australian government.

A partial solar eclipse will be seen in Exmouth on April 20 from 3:34 AM IST to 6:32 AM IST. The total eclipse, on the other hand, will only be visible for a brief period between 4:29 AM IST and 4:30 AM IST.