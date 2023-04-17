Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Ningaloo Eclipse 2023: When, where and how to watch this hybrid solar eclipse

A total eclipse will only be visible in Exmouth on the Western coast of Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Ningaloo Eclipse 2023: When, where and how to watch this hybrid solar eclipse
Image: NASA

On April 20, the town of Exmouth in Western Australia will witness a rare phenomenon -- 'hybrid' solar eclipse named as the Ningaloo Eclipse which only occurs once every 400 years. The Ningaloo Eclipse will go from an annular to a complete eclipse before returning to an annular eclipse. Viewers in India won't be able to see any of the eclipse, total or partial, in any way.

The Moon does not completely block out the Sun during an annular eclipse; instead, it appears as a smaller dark disc overlaid on the Sun, giving the latter a "ring of fire" appearance.

The Total Solar Eclipse will have the shadow of the moon pass over the Ningaloo region in a 40-kilometre-wide track. The area surrounding the seascape that has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site will be the greatest spot on land to view the ensuing 62-second light show during this limited period.

Ningaloo Eclipse 2023: When and where to watch?

Only Exmouth, a hamlet on Australia's western coast, will be able to experience a total eclipse, according to the Western Australian government.

A partial solar eclipse will be seen in Exmouth on April 20 from 3:34 AM IST to 6:32 AM IST. The total eclipse, on the other hand, will only be visible for a brief period between 4:29 AM IST and 4:30 AM IST.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.